Another mistrial in 2nd trial of former Colorado Springs sheriff Terry Maketa

COLORADO SPRINGS | A judge has declared another mistrial in the misconduct case against a former El Paso County sheriff after jurors said they were deadlocked on an extortion charge.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that despite the impasse on the extortion count Monday, the jury acquitted Terry Maketa on less serious charges of official misconduct.

Maketa’s first trial on the extortion charge ended in a mistrial last year because jurors were deadlocked then as well.

The extortion charge alleges he threatened to terminate a $5.2 million jail health care contract unless the provider fired a woman whom he was unhappy with.

Extortion is a felony and carries a sentence of up to six years in prison.

Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they will seek a third trial.

The misconduct charges accused Maketa of pursuing sanctions against two deputies for political reasons.