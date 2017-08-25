Judge: Man in Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood attack incompetent

FILE- In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Robert Lewis Dear talks to Judge Gilbert Martinez during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Colo. The judge is set to reconsider whether Dear, who acknowledges killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic, is competent to continue his court case. Martinez on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, is to review whether Dear's mental health has improved to the point where he can assist in his defense. Dear has been undergoing treatment at the state mental hospital since Martinez deemed him incompetent in May. He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27 shooting. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File) FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2015, file photo, Colorado Springs shooting suspect, Robert Dear, right, appears via video before Judge Gilbert Martinez, with public defender Dan King, left, at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. A defense attorney for Dear, who acknowledges killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic, asked a judge to commit his client to a psychiatric hospital for treatment but did not reveal whether a mental health exam found him competent to continue with his criminal case, on Thursday, March 24, 2016. (Daniel Owen/The Gazette via AP, Pool) FILE - This undated file photos provided by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shows Colorado Springs shooting suspect Robert Lewis Dear. The gunman burst into a Planned Parenthood clinic Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, and opened fire, launching several gun battles and an hours long standoff with police as patients and staff took cover. The gunbattle ultimately claimed the life of one officer and injured a total of five, the highest police casualty count in a single incident in the U.S. in two years and a reflection of the danger that mass shootings pose to police. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Colorado Springs shooting suspect, Robert Dear, right, appears via video before Judge Gilbert Martinez, with public defender Dan King, at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for this first court appearance, where he was told he faces first degree murder charges, n Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Daniel Owen/The Gazette via AP, Pool) Robert Lewis Dear glares at his attorney Daniel King during an appearance in court on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Dear, accused of killing three people and wounding nine others at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic on Nov. 27, was charged with first-degree murder. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado judge says a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent, keeping the case against him stalled.

Judge William Bain on Thursday reviewed a report from the state psychiatric hospital, where Robert Dear has been in treatment since he was deemed incompetent last year.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Bain rejected prosecutors’ request that Dear be evaluated by their expert.

Dear’s next planned court appearance is Nov. 21.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured. Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance.

He was deemed incompetent after two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.