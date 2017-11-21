Judge: Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooter remains incompetent for trial

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado judge says a man who acknowledges killing three people at a Planned Parenthood clinic remains mentally incompetent, keeping the case against him stalled nearly two years after the shooting.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Robert Dear didn’t appear in court Tuesday for the routine update from the state psychiatric hospital. Dear has been in treatment there since he was deemed incompetent in May 2016.

Dear’s next planned court appearance is Feb 13.

He is charged with 179 counts, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the Nov. 27, 2015 shooting at the Colorado Springs clinic that also left nine injured. Dear told investigators he attacked the clinic because of his anti-abortion stance.

He was deemed incompetent after two psychologists testified he has a delusion disorder.