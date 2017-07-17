Jornet wins Hardrock Hundred for 4th straight year

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SILVERTON | Kilian Jornet of Spain overcame a has won the Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run in Colorado for the fourth consecutive year despite suffering a dislocated left shoulder.

Jornet finished the 100-mile (161-kilometer) course Saturday in 24 hours, 32 minutes, 19 seconds.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2usO3K2 ) that Caroline Chaverot of France was the first woman to finish, recording a time of 28:31.50. She finished seventh overall.

Officials said 126 runners among the 145 starters completed the tough circuit through the San Juan Mountains. The race started Friday morning in Silverton, where it also ended.

The course includes 13 mountain passes of at least 12,000 feet (3,658 meters). The average elevation is more than 11,000 feet (3,353 meters).

The last runners reached the finish line at between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.