Human remains in Gunnison identified as Lake City man

MONTROSE | Authorities have identified human remains discovered west of Gunnison in January as those of a 54-year-old Lake City man.

The Montrose Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2dtVY06 ) that Gunnison County Sheriff Rick Besecker says Michael David Lewis died of trauma consistent with a fall but his manner of death has not been determined.

Hikers had discovered Lewis’ remains Jan. 17 in deep snow in the Palisade cliffs area.

An autopsy had proved inconclusive, and authorities in May returned to the site where the remains were found and discovered parts of a billfold and identification belonging to Lewis.

Dental and DNA analysis results in September confirmed the remains were Lewis’.

___

Information from: The Montrose Daily Press, http://www.montrosepress.com