Homeless camp cleanup underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | As many as 100 people have been displaced from a Colorado Springs homeless camp as volunteers clean up the site.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kSDvP7 ) that the cleanup began Tuesday at a trash- and needle-strewn camp abandoned two or three weeks ago. The nonprofit Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful plans to move on to an active encampment Wednesday before heading to other camps on Thursday.

Some campers clean their areas before leaving, while others leave piles of trash. Volunteers removed 8,000 pounds of trash and 53 syringes from the campsite Tuesday.

Homeless advocates say that such cleanups force homeless people to live nomadic lives and are not efficient.

Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful’s executive director, Dee Cunningham, says the group is concerned about the environment and the people.

