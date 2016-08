SALIDA | Chaffee County sheriff’s investigators say a 46-year-old hiker from Vermont was found dead on Mount Harvard in central Colorado.

Eric Poehlman, of Richmond, Vermont, was reported missing Wednesday evening after he did not return from a day hike. A search team found the man dead early Thursday morning just below the summit at about 14,200 feet above sea level.

There were no apparent injuries that would suggest a cause of death, and foul play is not suspected.