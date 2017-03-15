Hickenlooper rejects calls for probe into breath test claims

DENVER | Gov. John Hickenlooper is rejecting calls for an independent investigation of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment breath testing protocol amid claims of forgery by a former worker.

KCNC-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2nAuU22 ) that former lab worker Mike Barnhill told the station last Friday that his signature was repeatedly forged on documents certifying the accuracy of breath testing machines.

Since Barnhill’s statement, defense attorneys have asked Hickenlooper to order an independent investigation based on the whistleblower’s account.

On Monday, Jacki Cooper Melmed, the governor’s chief legal counsel, said in a statement that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has conducted a complete investigation of this issue and found no evidence supporting the allegations.

