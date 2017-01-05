Heavy snow raises avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

DENVER | Heavy snow and strong winds have raised the avalanche danger in much of Colorado’s high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says some areas have seen several feet of new snow while others have received less than a foot by Thursday morning. Berthoud and Monarch passes had to be shut down so crews could reduce the chance of avalanches there.

Schools near many of the state’s ski resorts in Eagle and Summit counties are closed for a rare snow day.

The snow and frigid weather has also canceled a Denver tradition, the annual parade of cowboys and cattle through downtown to kick off the National Western Stock Show.

The snow is expected to continue to fall in the mountains into Friday but clear out of the Front Range in the afternoon.