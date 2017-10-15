Garfield County inmate identified in jailhouse hanging

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Authorities have identified a 34-year-old inmate in western Colorado who died after apparently hanging herself in a cell using her thermal underwear.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent that Sarah Maillet of Gypsum had injuries consistent with the reported hanging.

Maillet had been classified as a minimum risk and was in a private cell awaiting trial on charges of failure to appear in court and failure to comply.

Authorities say she had fashioned a noose out of her thermal underwear before she was found Thursday evening by sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the death is the first suicide at the Garfield County jail since 2009.