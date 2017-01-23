Fort Collins officer shoots, critically wounds armed suspect

FORT COLLINS | Authorities say a Fort Collins police officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at him and other officers while walking toward them.

Police said Sunday the suspect was in critical but stable condition. The officers weren’t injured in the confrontation on Saturday.

Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Austin Snodgrass. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said officer Matthew Brede shot Snodgrass and was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard. Brede has been on the force since 2011 and was previously a Wisconsin state trooper.

Officials say officers were responding to a call of a burglary and a stabbing at a home when Snodgrass confronted them outside. Investigators concluded the call was a hoax.