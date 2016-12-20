Former El Paso County sheriff Maketa set for trial May 31

COLORADO SPRINGS | Former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa, who is accused of abusing his power and retaliating against employees, is set to go to trial May 31.

The Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/7vLsRD ) a defense attorney entered not guilty pleas Monday on Maketa’s behalf. Maketa is facing a slew of charges, including extortion, victim tampering, false imprisonment and official misconduct.

He and one of his co-defendants, former undersheriff Paula Presley, are accused of coercing a woman to recant her claim that a deputy had punched her during a domestic dispute. The woman was then arrested.

Prosecutors also say Maketa threatened to end a $5.2 million contract with the jail health care provider unless the company fired an employee.

Another co-defendant, former commander Juan San Agustin, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

