Former Colo. GOP chief sentenced to probation, community service for voter fraud

GREELEY | The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party was sentenced to four years of probation and 300 hours of community service for voter fraud.

Steve Curtis blamed a “major diabetic episode” for causing him to vote his ex-wife’s absentee ballot in October 2016.

Curtis, 57, told District Judge Julie Hoskins Friday it was “a customary thing” for him to fill out his wife’s ballot and he didn’t know it was illegal, but he said he didn’t remember doing it.

The Greeley Tribune reports Hoskins said she didn’t “believe for a second” medical issues had anything to do with him voting the ballot, signing it and mailing it.

Curtis’ ex-wife learned her ballot had been cast when she called the clerk’s office to see how she could vote.