Firefighter injured in northwestern Colorado

CRAIG | A firefighter was injured while battling a lightning-caused fire in northwestern Colorado.

KCNC-TV reports (cbsloc.al/2rfDIAG) the firefighter suffered second-degree burns on his legs Saturday while fighting the 60-acre fire west of Craig.

Fire managers say the fire was starting by a lighting strike on Bureau of Land Management land. It was declared 60 percent contained on Sunday.

Authorities say they’re still investigating how the firefighter was burned.

Another fire has burned nearly a square mile southwest of Meeker. It’s not clear how that fire started.