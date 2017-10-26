Fire officials say cooking oil started blaze that killed man

FORT COLLINS | Poudre Fire Authority investigators say a pot of cooking oil ignited and caused the fatal Fort Collins apartment fire this past weekend.

The Coloradoan reports that the fire is believed to have been accidental. The coroner says 29-year-old Dustin Burch died inside the apartment from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Burch was alone in the apartment, although one other person lived in the unit. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but there was smoke and fire damage throughout the unit.

The fire authority says cooking fires are among the most common fires that local firefighters respond to.