February trial set for nurse accused of sex abuse

FORT COLLINS | A northern Colorado nurse accused of inappropriately touching several women under his care in Colorado and Nebraska is scheduled to go to trial in Larimer County in February.

Thomas Moore is facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact for allegedly massaging the breasts of three Poudre Valley Hospital patients after sedating them with morphine and other drugs

Thomas Moore is facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact for allegedly massaging the breasts of three Poudre Valley Hospital patients after sedating them with morphine and other drugs. At his preliminary hearing last week, a Fort Collins police detective said Moore denied groping the women.

The Coloradoan reports (http://goo.gl/eVApld ) the 44-year-old nurse, who worked at multiple hospitals, also faces similar charges in Weld County and Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska. As of last week, he faces an additional count of unlawful sexual contact in Adams County for allegedly fondling a female patient at North Suburban Medical Center in November.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com