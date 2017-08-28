Father saves daughter who fell into river in Colorado

ASPEN | Colorado authorities say a father saved his 15-year-old daughter who fell into the Roaring Fork River and was under the water for more than 45 seconds.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Saturday afternoon about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Aspen on the way up Independence Pass. The family was visiting the popular spot, which includes a waterfall and hiking trail, from the Front Range.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2wgCS67 ) that the girl fell about 15 feet (4.6 meters), hit her head and went under the water. The father pulled her out and administered CPR.

The teen was carried about half-a-mile (0.8 kilometers) to an ambulance and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Her condition was not immediately available.