Ex-Colorado Springs school employee pleads guilty in smoke bomb plot

COLORADO SPRINGS | A former employee at a private college preparatory school in Colorado has pleaded guilty in a father-son plot to ignite a smoke bomb in the school’s cafeteria.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that 46-year-old Bryan Bolding could serve one to three years in prison or probation after entering his plea on Thursday. Bolding was a technology worker at Fountain Valley School when authorities say he learned he was losing his job and plotted with his 16-year-old son to pull off a prank meant to induce terror.

The scheme fizzled, however, as a cafeteria worker noticed the device next to the salad bar and watched Bolding’s son run off holding something in his hand. Authorities say he was holding an igniter.

The boy faces multiple juvenile citations that are pending.

___