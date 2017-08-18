Coroner: Pueblo West mother and daughter shooting deaths were murder-suicide

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO | Authorities say a southern Colorado mother shot and killed her young daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Sheriff’s deputies found 42-year-old Jennifer Hamula and 10-year-old Stephie Hamula dead in their Pueblo West home on Monday after a family member requested a welfare check. Two dogs also were found dead inside. Both had been shot.

Investigators say interviews with the woman’s estranged spouse as well as other family members did not turn up any evidence that anyone else was involved.

Additional forensic testing is expected to take weeks to complete.