BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRISCO | A $2.5 million wildlife fence along Interstate 70 is now under construction.

The Summit Daily reports that the fence will stretch over 40 miles. The purpose of the fence is to reduce the number of collision involving wildlife.

The construction will include shoulder and lane closures from Detsero to EagleVail.

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects the project to be completed by the end of 2018.