Colorado-Wyoming wildfire estimated to cost $30 million

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Officials say the total costs of fighting a wildfire that burned 60 square miles in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming is estimated at about $30 million.

The Craig Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2hAlunO ) that the costs are related to the hundreds of firefighters who worked to extinguish the fire and the use of aircraft. U.S. Forest Service ranger Jeremiah Zamora says a final cost total for the fire hasn’t yet been determined because invoices are still coming in.

The Beaver Creek Fire was discovered on June 19 about 24 miles north of Walden, Colorado. It wasn’t fully extinguished until over five months later on Nov. 29.

Authorities say it destroyed one home and 16 other structures.

A juvenile has been charged with arson in connection with the fire.

