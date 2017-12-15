Colorado Springs area man who pleaded guilty to school smoke bomb plot sentenced

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS | A man who pleaded guilty to allegations that he enlisted his 16-year-old son in a plot to ignite a smoke bomb in a school cafeteria has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

The Gazette reports that Bryan S. Bolding, the former director of technology at Fountain Valley School south of Colorado Springs, was sentenced on Thursday.

Judge Scott Sells rejected his attorney’s request for probation, saying probation would diminish the severity of Bolding’s crime.

Fountain Valley School is a private college preparatory school housed at a former ranch in Security-Widefield. Roughly 300 people were evacuated from its campus in May after a cafeteria worker interrupted the plot before the smoke bomb went off.

A SWAT team and a bomb squad were summoned to the school.