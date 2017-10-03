Colorado special session ends with no fix for pot-tax error

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Colorado lawmakers have ended a special session without a fix to an intricate spending law that stripped some quasi-government agencies of the ability to collect sales taxes on recreational marijuana.

A Republican majority in the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday rejected a bill approved by the Democratic controlled House, effectively ending any chance at passage. The Senate and House adjourned soon after the 3-2 committee vote.

Lawmakers agreed that they didn’t intend to remove the agencies’ ability to charge the taxes and Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered a special session to fix it. But Republicans controlling the Senate called a special session wasteful.

They also questioned whether a fix violated provisions of Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights.

Hickenlooper and other Democrats said they were simply restoring taxes already approved by voters.