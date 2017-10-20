Fort Collins shooting suspect and victims identified

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT COLLINS | Police say a man believed to have killed two people and wounded a third near a Colorado university socialized with the victims before the shooting.

The Coloradoan reports that 30-year-old Michael Zamora is suspected of killing himself after the shootings early Thursday near Colorado State University.

The Larimer County coroner says the victims are 22-year-old Savannah McNealy, a CSU senior, and 26-year-old Tristian Kemp.

Police say the third victim is hospitalized and expected to survive her wounds. Her identity hasn’t been released.