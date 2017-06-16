Colorado serviceman’s trial challenges ‘make my day’ law

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado man who’s a 12-year member of an Army Special Forces unit is standing trial for shooting an intruder three times in the back in his house’s detached garage.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2seJ3FX ) prosecutors argued Wednesday that 35-year-old Michael Joseph Galvin crossed the line from serviceman to vigilante when he shot the intruder. Galvin is charged with negligent homicide, which carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison.

Galvin’s fate hinges on how the state’s “make my day” law will be interpreted. The law gives homeowners the right to shoot and kill an intruder if they believe the person intends to commit a crime and use physical force. The question in the case is whether a detached garage qualifies under the law.