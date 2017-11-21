Colorado senator Cory Gardner booed during town hall meeting

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO | Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner received boos and jeers while attempting to defend Republican efforts to rewrite the tax code.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Gardner, at a town hall meeting in Pueblo on Monday, argued that President Barack Obama also wanted to cut taxes. He also reminded everyone President Donald Trump won the popular vote in Pueblo County.

The Colorado Republican told the crowd of about 150 people that cutting corporate taxes would lead to better wages and a stronger economy.

That caused some in attendance to boo and yell out that “trickle down” economics had failed during President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Gardner cancelled a previously scheduled town hall meeting in September, choosing instead to go inspect hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico.

