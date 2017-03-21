Colorado Senate to debate electronic records bill

DENVER | Colorado’s Republican-led Senate is set to debate a bill directing government agencies to deliver requested public records in electronic formats that can be read by computer.

Democratic Sen. John Kefalas’ bill would make the Colorado Open Records Act more user-friendly to citizens who want to analyze information. Instead of burdensome paper, citizens could use their computers to analyze spreadsheets and data sets that might, for example, include budget items.

There are some exceptions, including when a government entity doesn’t have the technical know-how to deliver such a request.

The bill’s fate is uncertain. A Republican-led committee amended it to have the records act apply to the judiciary, which courts have ruled is exempt. Majority House Democrats oppose the idea.