Colorado school requiring students wear IDs after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS | A Colorado Springs high school is requiring its students wear their ID badges as part a safety measure implemented after a recent shooting near school property.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2z3XZcP ) the policy was implemented so Doherty High School staff can quickly identify people in the building. Staff is also required to wear their badges.

The measure follows the Sept. 22 shooting where one student was injured in a parking lot near the school.

As of Monday, students could face disciplinary action for not wearing badges.

District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby says students at Palmer High School students are also required to carry their badges with them at all times since the school is located in the downtown area and is a split campus.