Colorado police find homeless men preparing lobster, lamb

ASPEN | A Colorado police officer started a recent shift with a routine call: Checking on reports of smoke in a wooded area.

But when Aspen Police Sgt. Rob Fabrocini arrived at the spot that’s a popular campsite for homeless people, he found two men with lobster tails, rack of lamb and salmon steaks loaded onto a small grill.

Fabrocini told The Aspen Times that the men also had a 12-pack of Stella Artois beer to accompany their meal.

Fabrocini, who joked that he dined on cold pizza that Tuesday, said the men told him they just received a paycheck and were celebrating.

The men weren’t cited. Fabrocini suggested another spot they could finish cooking without risk of fire catching in dry woods.