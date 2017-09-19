Colorado plans to upgrade vehicles with Volkswagen payment

DENVER | Colorado has come up with a plan to spend the $68.7 million it was awarded in the Volkswagen emissions settlement.

The Denver Post reported (http://dpo.st/2fh7z78 ) Monday that the state’s plan calls for replacing 450 public and private vehicles with new alternative-fuel vehicles. The state also wants to replace diesel-reliant transit buses, with expectations of funding 36 electric buses plus charging stations.

The funding, part of the $2.9 billion Volkswagen set aside for violating the federal Clean Air Act, stems from several fines levied against the German automaker after it was found to be cheating emissions tests so its cars would test much cleaner than they actually drove.

Public comment on Monday was mostly in favor of the state’s proposal.

The state hopes to receive the funding in 2018.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com