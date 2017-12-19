Colorado on pace to surpass last year’s roadway death total

DENVER | Colorado is on pace to surpass last year’s total roadway deaths.

The Denver Post reports that as of Monday morning, 604 people had died on Colorado roads in 2017. Just four more people than that died on the state’s roads last year, which was an 11 percent increase from 2015 and the highest total in more than a decade.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole says preliminary data show an increase in deaths from crashes involving impairment and people not being properly restrained with a seat belt.

Denver has had the state’s deadliest roads so far this year, with 44 deaths. Colorado Springs is next, followed by Aurora and Pueblo.