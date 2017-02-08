Colorado officer cleared in shooting of man with pellet gun

FORT COLLINS | The Larimer County District Attorney’s Office says a man shot by a Fort Collins police officer while holding a pellet gun had been attempting “suicide by cop.”

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2kG78BL ) 25-year-old Austin Snodgrass was shot outside a home Jan. 21. He is recovering and will be jailed on suspicion of felony menacing with a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

District Attorney Cliff Riedel says in an opinion released Tuesday that Officer Matthew Brede acted lawfully in shooting Snodgrass as the suspect walked toward him while pointing a pellet gun at him.

The opinion says Snodgrass admitted to luring police to his home with a false report that his roommate had been stabbed. Riedel says Snodgrass lied to get officers to shoot him because he did not want to live anymore.

