Colorado mental hospital chief resigns amid staff shortage

PUEBLO | The superintendent of Colorado’s state mental hospital has resigned amid a severe staffing shortage that led the federal government to threaten to cut off funding.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2rBzXkI) superintendent Ron Hale agreed to stay on at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo through July 9.

He has held the job since December 2014.

Last week, federal regulators threatened to cut off funding to the hospital unless it resolved staff shortages that they said pose a serious threat to the health and safety of patients.

The 449-bed hospital has until June 28 to comply with the directive or risk losing its Medicare funding.

Hospital administrators put staff on forced overtime and took other measures to shore up the shortage of nurses and other personnel.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com