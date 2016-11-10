Colorado lawmakers electing new House Speaker, Senate President Thursday

DENVER | Colorado’s state Legislature isn’t changing hands between parties — but both the House and Senate are electing new bosses Thursday because of term limits.

Republicans have a majority in the Senate, and Democrats control the House. The ruling parties are meeting Thursday morning to elect a new House Speaker and Senate President.

The Senate will be replacing President Bill Cadman of Colorado Springs, and the House needs a replacement for Speaker Dickey Lee Hullinghorst of Boulder. Both are leaving office because of term limits.