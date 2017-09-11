Colorado investigation nets millions of dollars in drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS | Narcotics officers in Colorado have seized millions of dollars in illegal drugs along with cash and firearms in Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County sheriff’s office says the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit seized nearly 11 pounds (nearly 4 kilograms) of heroin, which authorities say has a street value of $2.4 million and over 38 pounds (over 17 kilograms) of methamphetamine with a street value of about $6.3 million. Smaller amounts of heroin and cocaine were seized separately.

Authorities also recovered $24,000 in cash and several firearms.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said Friday that the drugs were recovered in Colorado Springs, but the organization was connected to groups in Denver.

Officials did not announce any arrests.