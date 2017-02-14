Colorado inmate who died ID’d as suspect in vehicle pursuit

GREELEY | Authorities have identified an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in his cell at a northern Colorado jail.

The Greeley Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lKAuPB) that deputies found 42-year-old Aaron Bloedel in his cell at the Weld County Jail on Thursday and their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

The cause of Bloedel’s death has not yet been released.

Bloedel had been in jail for less than a week following his arrest in connection with a high-speed police chase through southern Weld County and into Boulder County. Police say the suspect dragged an officer behind his car for 15 feet during the pursuit.

Bloedel faced several charges, including assault on a peace officer and aggravated motor vehicle left.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com