Colorado governor creates adviser position to combat aging

DENVER | Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has announced he will use grant money to create a new senior adviser position whose job will solely focus on issues related to an aging population.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2fiHeWt ) Hickenlooper announced the new position on Tuesday, saying the grant money comes from the NextFifty Initiative, a nonprofit created from the proceeds of the sale of the senior-care company InnovAge. The grant provides $450,000 to fund the position for three years.

The State Demography Office states that nearly one out of every five Colorado residents will be over the age of 65 by 2040. In 2010, slightly more than one out of every 10 Coloradans was over 65.

Hickenlooper said the search to fill the position will begin immediately.