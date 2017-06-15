Colorado Classic announces route for 2017 cycling race

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The Colorado Classic has announced the route for its 2017 cycling race.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2rsivE3 ) the route was announced Wednesday and is heavy on the loops.

A common spectator complaint in prior races was that the action in front of them didn’t last very long. But this race will have more laps and sprints in downtown streets for spectators to get their cycling fix.

The race will run through Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver, covering 313 miles (503 kilometers) and including more than 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) of climbing. It is from Aug. 10-13.

The race will be televised on NBCSN and live streamed on NBC Sports Gold.