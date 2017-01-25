Colorado city approves law to keep people off street medians

COLORADO SPRINGS | Officials in Colorado Springs have voted to ban pedestrians from going on narrow medians along busy streets with fast traffic, despite concerns that the new law will target poor people.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jo5shf ) the City Council cited safety concerns in approving the ban Tuesday with a unanimous vote.

The ordinance prohibits use of narrow medians on streets used by 25,000 or more vehicles a day and with posted speeds of 30 mph or higher.

Homeless advocates had urged the council to reduce the maximum $500 fine penalty and suggested a warning be issued on the first offense. They argued that panhandlers and homeless people wouldn’t be able to afford the fine.

But two proposals to amend the ordinance were voted down by the council.

Mayor John Suthers proposed the law in October, saying pedestrians on narrow medians put their lives in danger and distract drivers.

