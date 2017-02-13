Colorado bill ending taxes on tampons advances on party line vote

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | A Democrat-led state House committee has endorsed a bill to end Colorado state sales taxes on menstrual products, moving it on to another House committee.

The House Finance Committee voted 7-6 along party lines on Monday to send the so-called “tampon tax” bill to the House Appropriations Committee.

The bill would affect feminine hygiene products such as tampons or menstrual pads. It would cost Colorado an estimated $1.2 million in lost tax revenue its first year.

Advocates say the taxes unduly affect women, especially low-income women. Some Republicans question whether Colorado should be cutting tax revenues at a time when lawmakers must close a budget deficit for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The state Demographer’s Office says Colorado females spend about $60 a year on feminine hygiene products. They’d save an average of $1.71 a year in tax under the bill.

Colorado is one of 37 states that tax menstrual products. New York, Illinois and Connecticut passed laws last year making feminine hygiene products tax-exempt.

Utah and North Dakota lawmakers have voted down similar measures.