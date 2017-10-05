Colorado authorities seize $3.9M worth of marijuana

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PUEBLO | The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has seized about $3.9 million worth of marijuana plants and harvested marijuana.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2yZEmTf ) authorities on Monday raided two illegal grow operations on private property. They made nine arrests in the raid.

Deputies seized more than 800 marijuana plants in various stages of growth along with an estimated 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of recently harvested and dried marijuana.

Authorities say all the people arrested have connections to Mexico and one of them was a previously deported felon.

They say three additional people were at the scene when authorities conducted the raid, but they escaped by running into a nearby wooded area.