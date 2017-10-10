Colorado authorities identify man found dead in river

PUEBLO | The Pueblo County coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the Arkansas River just below Dutch Clark Stadium.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that 36-year-old Charles Michael Chavez Jr. was found dead on Friday. The Coroner’s Office states he died of drowning.

Pueblo Police Department Capt. Kenny Rider says there were no signs of trauma to Chavez’s body.

Police detectives are awaiting a toxicology report for their investigation.

Chavez was discovered after someone in the area saw a body floating down the river and called 911. Officials say Chavez’s body was in the water for a while, but that it’s unclear exactly how long.