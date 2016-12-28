Cat rescue? No — this time firefighters save drone from tree in Basalt

BASALT | Firefighters in the western Colorado town of Basalt say they’ve rescued cats from trees before, but this time they saved a drone that a 9-year-old boy had just received for Christmas.

The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hLqQJU ) firefighters used a ladder truck to extract the drone on Monday after gusty winds pushed it into the branches.

Family members had tried knocking it loose with a football, and somebody tried climbing the tree, but nothing worked.

The boy’s grandmother then called police for ideas. Police called a fire station, and since the crew wasn’t busy, they rolled to the rescue.

Fire Chief Scott Thompson says dispatching firefighters might have kept someone from getting hurt trying to retrieve the drone.

Police say the drone still worked.

The boy and his family weren’t identified.

