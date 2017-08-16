Bridge being demolished in Glenwood collapses; no injuries

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | A large portion of a bridge in downtown Glenwood Springs collapsed and sent dust flying as crews worked on its demolition.

The Post Independent reports https://goo.gl/CuSgm5 no one was injured when steel girders underpinning the old Grand Avenue bridge fell across some railroad tracks Tuesday evening.

Police Chief Terry Wilson says a pier collapsed as crews were using equipment to pull a beam, causing workers to scramble.

The bridge, which was built in 1953, is being torn down to make way for a new, wider and longer structure that already is partially built. That project is expected to cost $126 million.