Bear killed that was suspected of attacking, dragging Colorado camp staffer

WARD | A bear believed to be the one that attacked a Colorado camp staffer, biting him on the head, has been trapped and killed by wildlife officers.

The bear was trapped at around 4:30 a.m. Monday at Glacier View Ranch where the 19-year-old was attacked as he slept outside. The attack happened at about the same time the day before at the camp 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Denver

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says the teen saw the captured bear and also believed it was the same one.

Black bears aren’t usually aggressive but have attacked several people in the West in recent weeks.

Wildlife officials will use DNA to verify bear’s identity and look at whether it was sick or injured, which might explain its unusual behavior.