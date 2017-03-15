Authorities ID 2 teens found dead in rural El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS | Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who were found dead on the shoulder of a rural El Paso County road.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/8UwOb9 ) the bodies of 15-year-old Derek Benjamin Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida, both students at Coronado High School, were found Sunday morning by a passing driver on Old Pueblo Road just northeast of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, and sheriff’s officials are asking the community to be vigilant for anything out of the ordinary. Authorities have not said how the teens were killed or released information about any suspects.

The nearest homes are about a quarter of a mile south, and the area is dotted with cattle ranches.