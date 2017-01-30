Another Summit County roof collapse prompts snow warnings

SILVERTHORNE | Summit County residents are being reminded to shovel the snow from their roofs.

The warning comes after a free-standing garage in Silverthorne collapsed Saturday afternoon under a heavy snow load.

KUSA-TV in Denver reports that no one was injured in the collapse. But firefighters say the collapse should remind folks to get snow off their roofs.

Earlier this month, heavy snow was blamed for causing a roof collapse at a Breckenridge hotel. The collapse of the roof over a conference room at the Village of Breckenridge caused authorities to evacuate 70 hotel rooms as a precaution.

Summit County and other areas in the Colorado mountains have gotten several feet of snow in the last month.

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com