Air Force Academy probes alleged cheating, misconduct

COLORADO SPRINGS | Cheating by more than a dozen freshman cadets on a test and alleged misconduct by members of the lacrosse team are under separate investigations at the Air Force Academy.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the academy says 13 freshmen were accused of cheating on a test of basic Air Force knowledge. The test includes simple questions, some asking cadets to recite quotes and name key military leaders.

Academy spokesman Lt. Col. Allen Herritage said Monday the test consists of questions related to “military history, rank structure and other general knowledge.”

Herritage went on to say he couldn’t divulge any further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Herritage also wouldn’t divulge more information on the investigation into the lacrosse team, but he did confirm an investigation into the team indeed was underway.