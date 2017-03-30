85-year-old Colorado woman, cat survive 5 days stranded

DENVER | An 85-year-old Colorado woman and her cat have been rescued after spending four nights and five days stranded in her vehicle in the Eagle County wilderness after she took a wrong turn.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2nkjPTa) Ruby Stein’s vehicle had gotten stuck in the mud along a dirt road on her way home from a trip to see her granddaughter.

Stein says she didn’t have cellphone service in the snowy, mountainous area and her car’s battery eventually died.

Several days went by as she rationed what little food she had and used clothes in her car to stay warm.

Authorities had issued a statewide bulletin urging residents to be on the lookout for Stein after her family members reported she never made it home.

Stein’s Nissan Sentra was eventually spotted Saturday by a couple driving along the dirt road who helped get her home.