6-year-old girl hit, killed by van in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS | An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by a van as she was riding her bike in a crosswalk in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports https://goo.gl/GpY7hc the girl was riding with a parent when she was hit while crossing an intersection on Thursday evening. She was flown by helicopter to a Denver hospital, where she died.

The parent also was hit, but the severity of the injuries has not been released.

Investigators do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no charges have been filed.